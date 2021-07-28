Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,581,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 518.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 23,905 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 16,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

AZN traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.31. 299,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,602,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.16. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The company has a market cap of $150.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

