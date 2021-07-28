Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Takes Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,293,320. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -689.00 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.47.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.66.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $223,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,389.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,712,820 shares of company stock valued at $971,777,780 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.