Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Takes Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,951 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,552,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 207.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter worth about $3,937,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Shares of LPSN traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.98. 2,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,930. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $39.12 and a one year high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -44.95 and a beta of 1.13.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

