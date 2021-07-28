Stride (NYSE:LRN) versus Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) Critical Survey

Stride (NYSE:LRN) and Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Stride and Zhangmen Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stride 0 1 3 0 2.75 Zhangmen Education 0 1 1 0 2.50

Stride currently has a consensus price target of $44.25, indicating a potential upside of 51.13%. Zhangmen Education has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 226.09%. Given Zhangmen Education’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zhangmen Education is more favorable than Stride.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stride and Zhangmen Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stride $1.04 billion 1.17 $24.51 million $0.60 48.80 Zhangmen Education $613.33 million 1.18 -$154.51 million N/A N/A

Stride has higher revenue and earnings than Zhangmen Education.

Profitability

This table compares Stride and Zhangmen Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stride 4.68% 8.98% 4.80% Zhangmen Education N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.1% of Stride shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Stride shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stride beats Zhangmen Education on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stride

Stride, Inc., a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services. It also provides institutionalÂ-non-managed public school programs, which offers instruction, curriculum, supplemental courses, marketing, enrollment, and other educational services; and institutional software and services, such as educational software and services to school districts, public schools, and other educational institutions. In addition, the company offers private pay schools and other services; and talent development services for individuals and enterprises in information technology fields. Further, it provides curriculum portfolios, pre-K and K-8 courses, high school courses, learning applications, and learning management systems; and TotalView, a student information system, which include a suite of online applications that offers administrators, teachers, parents, and students a view of student attendance, truancy management, graduation planning, communications, and learning kit shipment tracking. Additionally, the company provides a suite of services, such as academic support, and administrative and technology to students and their families, as well as directly to virtual and blended public schools, traditional schools, and school districts. It sells individual K-8 online courses and supplemental educational products directly to families. The company was formerly known as K12 Inc. and changed its name to Stride, Inc. in December 2020. Stride, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About Zhangmen Education

Zhangmen Education Inc., online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc. and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc. in April 2021. Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

