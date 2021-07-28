StrongBox Wealth LLC Acquires 11,282 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

BIP stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.86. 3,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.23 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $56.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.73.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 277.14%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

