StrongBox Wealth LLC Acquires 1,763 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 101.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 10.0% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7,139.6% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.1% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 10,412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $975,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.43. 141,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,666,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $166.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.45.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

