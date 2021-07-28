StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

StrongBox Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $449,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 893.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 485,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $850,549,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,729.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $103.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,741.81. 163,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,735. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,687.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,453.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

