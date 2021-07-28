StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $826,000 Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 3,615.6% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 8.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.60.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ECL traded down $2.92 on Wednesday, hitting $217.88. 18,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of -49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

