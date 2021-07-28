StrongBox Wealth LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $3.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,031. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $206.57 and a one year high of $300.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.08.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $667,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,440,744 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.