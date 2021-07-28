Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

NYSE SYK opened at $268.35 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 1 year low of $185.20 and a 1 year high of $269.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.21. The company has a market capitalization of $101.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.26.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

