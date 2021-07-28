Summit Materials (SUM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Summit Materials to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Summit Materials to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SUM opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Summit Materials has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $37.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUM shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

