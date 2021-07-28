Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Sun Country Airlines has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.99 million. On average, analysts expect Sun Country Airlines to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $44.13.

In other news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $240,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

