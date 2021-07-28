Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.99. 336,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,623. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $259.94 and a 52 week high of $351.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $344.89.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

