Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $1.53 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,532. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $124.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.10.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

