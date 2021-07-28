Sunbelt Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,970.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.63. 35,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,798. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $320.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.17. The stock has a market cap of $202.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.