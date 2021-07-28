Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 585.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,578 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sunrun were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $39,555.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,825.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $97,119.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,257.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,925 shares of company stock worth $9,810,341 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.75 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. Equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RUN. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

