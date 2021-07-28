Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,808 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $858,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 16,830 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.78.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $39,555.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,825.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at $5,822,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 209,925 shares of company stock worth $9,810,341 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.21.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.