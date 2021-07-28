SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of SuperCom in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPCB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

