Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Set at C$15.71 by Cormark

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) has been assigned a C$15.71 price target by stock analysts at Cormark in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.81.

Superior Plus stock opened at C$15.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.37. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$11.30 and a 12 month high of C$16.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$743.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$453,612.76.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

