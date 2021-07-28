Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.25. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $34.29.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,412,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,326,000 after purchasing an additional 292,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,132,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,818,000 after acquiring an additional 197,229 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,192,000 after acquiring an additional 256,071 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,140,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,859,000 after acquiring an additional 295,141 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

