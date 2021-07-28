Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $105.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RTX. Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.99. 225,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,626,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $133.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.74.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,059. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,089,275,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,099 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $164,570,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,592 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 104.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,176,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,879 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

