Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.94. The stock had a trading volume of 12,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,367. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.30. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $129.03 and a 1-year high of $225.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.17.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suzuki Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.00.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

