Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.94. The stock had a trading volume of 12,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,367. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.30. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $129.03 and a 1-year high of $225.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.17.
Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.
Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.