T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 290,909 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for 2.0% of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $141,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,031,505,000 after buying an additional 463,813 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,288,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,257,145,000 after purchasing an additional 173,374 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.04.

Shares of TMUS opened at $144.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $180.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.00 and a 52-week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

