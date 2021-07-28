Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,209,328 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $239,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Target by 7.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 21.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 33.1% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Target stock opened at $258.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $121.82 and a 1 year high of $262.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

