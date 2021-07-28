Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 70.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%.

TARO stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,572. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TARO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

