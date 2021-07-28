Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.85

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.85 and last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSHA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.19.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $676.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). As a group, analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean P. Nolan purchased 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $716,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,740,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.