TCW Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:TSPQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.61

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 3963 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.71.

About TCW Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:TSPQ)

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, industrial, or consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

