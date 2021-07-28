TD Securities Raises Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to C$53.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APYRF. CIBC boosted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins upped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$49.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Shares of APYRF stock remained flat at $$36.13 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

