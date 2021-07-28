Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $23,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.20.

NYSE:TMO traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $528.44. 16,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,079. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.07 and a 1-year high of $534.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

