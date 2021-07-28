Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,291 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $19,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIO. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $5.94 on Wednesday, hitting $708.73. 345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,673. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $631.41. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $472.84 and a one year high of $703.82.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The business had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

