Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 42,192 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,192 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $25,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 347,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,604,000 after buying an additional 221,825 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MMC stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.13. 13,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $149.30. The company has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.42%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

