Team (NYSE:TISI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Team (NYSE:TISI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Team, Inc. is a professional, full-service provider of specialty industrial services. Team’s current industrial service offering encompasses on-stream leak repair, hot tapping, fugitive emissions monitoring, field machining, technical bolting, field valve repair, NDE inspection and field heat treating. All these services are required in maintaining high temperature, high pressure piping systems and vessels utilized extensively in the refining, petrochemical, power, pipeline, and other heavy industries. Team’s inspection services also serve the aerospace and automotive industries. “

Get Team alerts:

TISI stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32. Team has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.29). Team had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $194.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Team will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TISI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Team during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Team by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Team by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Team by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 29,780 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Team in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Team (TISI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.