Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.59. The company had a trading volume of 139,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71. Teck Resources has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $26.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0404 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TECK. Raymond James raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

