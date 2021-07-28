Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $767,548,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,666 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $174,332,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

GILD traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.50. 133,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,594,410. The stock has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a PE ratio of 299.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.84.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

