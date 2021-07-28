Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29,173 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 100.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $70,404.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,059,334 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,707.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $46,022.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,383 shares of company stock valued at $143,918. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXMD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. 16,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,366,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

