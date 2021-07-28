Tectonic Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Tectonic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 7.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,755 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,121 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,335,000 after purchasing an additional 193,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 199.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,392. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.57. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $106.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.6367 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

