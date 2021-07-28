Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 2,915 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Tectonic Advisors LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $1,334,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 13.3% during the first quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 216,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 823,200.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 19.1% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter.

AMJ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.26. 8,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,071. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $21.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $2,691,159.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,189 shares in the company, valued at $79,276,613.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

