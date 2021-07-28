Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues Earnings Results

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Teladoc Health updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.780-$-0.680 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $-3.600-$-3.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.81. 11,536,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,572. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.97.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock worth $5,323,435 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDOC. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $266.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

