Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Lowered to $205.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target dropped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.04.

TDOC stock opened at $151.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 0.27. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.97.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,368 shares of company stock worth $5,323,435. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,621,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,848 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,981,000 after buying an additional 1,621,495 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,468,000 after buying an additional 1,562,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,783,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,442,926,000 after buying an additional 700,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

