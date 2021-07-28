Tele2 AB (publ)’s (TLTZY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

OTCMKTS:TLTZY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90. Tele2 AB has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

