Telit Communications (LON:TCM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Telit Communications PLC (LON:TCM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 227 ($2.97). Telit Communications shares last traded at GBX 222 ($2.90), with a volume of 285,690 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49. The company has a market cap of £298.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 223.57.

Telit Communications Company Profile (LON:TCM)

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Products; and Cloud & Connectivity.

