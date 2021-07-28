Telit Communications PLC (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Telit Communications PLC (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of TTCNF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $3.11. 6,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699. Telit Communications has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11.
Telit Communications Company Profile
