Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Short Interest Update

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, a growth of 336.4% from the June 30th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

TLSYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. New Street Research downgraded Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.82 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Telstra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.41.

OTCMKTS TLSYY opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72. Telstra has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

