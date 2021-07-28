Tempur Sealy International (TPX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Tempur Sealy International has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.500-2.700 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.50-2.70 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.78. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

TPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.