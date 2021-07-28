Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of TS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.59. 18,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Tenaris has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $24.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 93.36 and a beta of 1.86.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenaris will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 4.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tenaris by 5.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tenaris by 38.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tenaris by 9.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 8.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

