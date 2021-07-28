Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $59.38

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.38 and last traded at $60.18, with a volume of 18457122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCEHY shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Tencent in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.18 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tencent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.52.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.43. The firm has a market cap of $564.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.44 billion. Tencent had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 35.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tencent Holdings Limited will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tencent’s payout ratio is currently 11.18%.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

