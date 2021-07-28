TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $17.75 to $17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRSSF. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TerrAscend in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on TerrAscend in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TerrAscend currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.21.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSSF opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57. TerrAscend has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10).

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.