Tesla’s (TSLA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $647.84 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a sell rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $529.35.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock opened at $644.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $634.88. Tesla has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $15,183,184. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Tesla by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.