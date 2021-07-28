TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%.

TESS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. 199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.11. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

