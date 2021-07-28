TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Stock Holdings Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 6,141.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,828 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $800,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 181.8% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 92,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 59,819 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,397,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 48,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $3,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.47.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $77.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 408,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,625.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

